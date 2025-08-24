Grading the Grids

Electricians check the temperature of an electrical device at a transformer station in Jiujiang, Jiangxi, China. Credit: ChinaImages via Depositphotos

China and the U.S. are on divergent paths when it comes to energy, with Beijing prioritizing renewables while the Trump administration focuses on promoting oil and gas. The question is: whose power system is set to prove more resilient? Source: Company annual reports China is set to add more solar and wind power capacity than any other country this year, and has started constructing a hydroelectric plant nearly six times the size of the Three Gorges Dam. Meanwhile, President Trump’s rece