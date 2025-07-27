logo for print

China’s New Mega-Dam Creates A Mountain of Controversy

A new hydroelectric project in Tibet has stoked diplomatic and environmental concerns — but demonstrates the country’s technological advances.

Cover Story

China’s Trojan Horse Fleet

Chinese-operated vessels regularly ply Taiwan’s waters and visit its ports, while one of Beijing’s state-owned enterprises operates berths at the island’s biggest harbor through a Hong Kong subsidiary. Both are national security risks that the island’s government is beginning to address.

