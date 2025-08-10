Rough Times at SenseTime

SenseTime's office in Shanghai. Credit: Robert via Adobe Stock

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

When Chinese leader Xi Jinping last met with leading entrepreneurs in the country in 2018, Tang Xiao’ou, the charismatic founder of SenseTime — the world’s most valuable AI startup at the time — sat front and center. In a sign of how far SenseTime has fallen, its executives were nowhere to be seen when Xi chaired the latest such meeting in February. SenseTime, best known for its facial recognition technology, has faced several setbacks in recent years. The first Tr