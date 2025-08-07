The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal China’s Exports Keep Defying Expectations With Accelerating Growth in July — Exports to the U.S. fall for a fourth consecutive month but rise for rest of world. Baidu Plans to Launch New Reasoning Model by End August — The Chinese company’s new reasoning model will be able to handle more complex tasks. The Financial Times UK demands China explain redacted parts of London embassy plan — Some drawings for the ‘mega’ project close to the ToweSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details. Includes images from Depositphotos.com