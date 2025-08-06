The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal Chinese Competition Has Led to Job Losses in Eurozone Manufacturing, ECB Says — The central bank said competition affected 240,000 jobs between 2015 and 2022. Nvidia Reiterates Its Chips Don’t Have Back Doors — Nvidia warns against embedding any back doors or kill switches into chips. The Mystery of the L.A. Mansion Filled With Surrogate Children — A couple with ties to China say they wanted a big family. Surrogates who carried the children say they wereSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details. Includes images from Depositphotos.com