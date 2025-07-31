The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

The Wall Street Journal China’s Cybersecurity Regulator Summons Nvidia Over Chip-Security Issue — The Cyberspace Administration of China wants Nvidia to explain “backdoor security risks” associated with its H20 chips sold in China and submit relevant documents. China Official PMIs Signal Impending Slowdown — The country’s official gauges of economic activity weakened in July, signaling a potential economic slowdown after resilient growth in the first half of the year. Globa