The Daily Roundup

Chinese-operated vessels regularly ply Taiwan’s waters and visit its ports, while one of Beijing’s state-owned enterprises operates berths at the island’s biggest harbor through a Hong Kong subsidiary. Both are national security risks that the island’s government is beginning to address.
The scholar discusses why the two countries have never achieved a steady state in their relationship, the reasons behind the collapse of Engagement, and his own recommendations for American policy on China.
Navigate China's Business Landscape with Confidence.