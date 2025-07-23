The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

The Wall Street Journal Tariff Risk Drives Another Round of Asia Forecast Downgrades — Southeast Asia will be hit hardest by worsening trade conditions and persistent uncertainty, the ADB warned. The Financial Times Amazon shuts down Shanghai AI research lab — US ecommerce group follows IBM and Microsoft in China pullback amid geopolitical tensions. China hits out at EU ahead of tough talks in shadow of trade and Ukraine war — Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa prep