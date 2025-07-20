The Chip Catalyst

Wang Yangyuan, a prominent Chinese physicist, spoke about China's progress in developing domestic EDA software at a conference held by Empyrean Technology last year. Credit: Empyrean Technology

The U.S.’s latest attempt to contain China’s chip ambitions lasted little more than a month. Back in May, the Trump administration introduced a ban on exports of electronic design automation (EDA) software to China, a suite of tools used by chip designers to create the blueprint for semiconductors before they go into production. The ban targeted a major chokepoint in China’s chipmaking sector, given the country’s heavy dependence on foreign software. Wang Xiaoyu, general mana