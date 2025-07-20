MiniMax’s Moment

Yan Junjie, CEO of MiniMax, delivers a presentation during a MiniMax event, August 31, 2024. Credit: MiniMax

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

For a brief moment in January, a new wave of start-ups seemed to hold the future of Chinese artificial intelligence in their hands. The DeepSeek splash sparked a wave of interest in these so-called AI tigers — seven privately-held firms then worth over $1 billion. In the months since, China’s established internet giants such as Alibaba, Bytedance and Tencent have doubled down on AI and their own large-language models. Many smaller firms have meanwhile reduced their ambitions to focus on s