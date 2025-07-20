logo for print

A Decade After China’s Crackdown on Lawyers, Persecution and Resistance Persist

While many remain in jail, the bravery of those at the forefront of pushing for the rule of law in China should not be forgotten.

Star Chasers

The race to achieve nuclear fusion is one of the most consequential technological contests of the century. Who will win it?
The Chip Catalyst

Ten years ago, on July 9, 2015, China launched an unprecedented nationwide assault on its bravest legal professionals. In what came to be known as the “709 Crackdown”, hundreds of human rights lawyers, legal assistants,...

