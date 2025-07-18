The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

The Wall Street Journal China’s New Plan to Encourage More Births Is Underwhelming — Beijing plans to hand out $500 annually for each child, as falling birthrates reverberate through economy. U.S.-Based Wells Fargo Banker Blocked From Leaving China — Chinese authorities have placed an exit ban on a China-born executive after she entered the country recently. Legislators Embrace Technology Recycling to Compete With China — Politicians from across the aisle want to boost efforts