The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal Pentagon to Take Stake in Rare-Earth Company, Challenging China’s Control — U.S. commits billions of dollars in support for Las Vegas-based miner MP Materials. The Fault Lines in the Autocratic Axis — Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are all hostile to the U.S. That doesn’t mean they would go to war for one another—for now. Nintendo’s Use of a Rare-Earth Magnet for the Switch 2 Could Expose It to China’s Whims — Neodymium-based magnets used inSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details. Includes images from Depositphotos.com