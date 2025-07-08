The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal FTX’s Chinese Customers In Limbo Over Local Crypto Crackdown — Defunct exchange says holders of 5% of all crypto claims are in China or other areas where crypto transactions are restricted. Trump’s Megabill Gives Chinese EV Makers a Leg Up, Says Head of Auto Group — Exports from China of EVs and plug-ins jump 48% in first half. Porsche Deliveries Fall on Weakness in China and Germany — The company faces challenges in juggling the transition to electricSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details. Includes images from Depositphotos.com