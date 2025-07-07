The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

The Wall Street Journal Xi Has Spent Decades Preparing for a Cold War With the U.S. — Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s strategy draws on his understanding of Soviet failures. Elon Musk Is Running Out of Road in China — As Tesla falls behind the local competitors it helped create, the billionaire’s rupture with Trump is limiting his value to Beijing. China Warns India to Choose Its Words Carefully on Dalai Lama and Tibet — China responded after an Indian minister said the Dalai Lam