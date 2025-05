David Webb, activist investor and founder of Webb-site.com, during an event at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Hong Kong, May 12, 2025. Credit: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

For decades, David Webb has been on a one-man crusade to expose corporate wrongdoing and demand greater transparency in Asia’s largest financial market. Now, the voice of this self-appointed guardian of the Hong Kong investing world is fading out. In February, the 59-year old Webb announced he has only months to live, having run out of treatment options for metastatic prostate cancer. In March, he stepped down from his advisory role at market regulator the Securities and Futures Commission