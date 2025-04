Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

Oren Cass is the founder and chief economist of American Compass, a conservative think tank. His 2018 book, The Once and Future Worker, sought to explain how American public policy left blue-collar workers behind. It was lauded by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He has since emerged as an influential voice in support of tariffs and decoupling the U.S. economy from China’s. Cass spoke to The Wire about how President Trump is using tariffs and why he thinks it is in p