An employee works on the production line of Zhejiang Huilong Chip Technology Co., Ltd. October 25, 2024, in Jinhua, Zhejiang. Credit: Pan Qiuya/VCG via AP Images

President Trump’s State of the Union demand that Congress repeal the CHIPS Act — which allocated over $50 billion to support the U.S. semiconductor industry — has reignited a familiar lament in Washington: if only the U.S. could match Beijing’s long-term commitment to industrial policy. But this view overlooks a crucial reality. China, too, struggles to craft and implement coherent national strategies for its critical industries. During BYD's 30th-anniversary year, the company celebra