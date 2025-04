Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

The Wall Street Journal As U.S. Buyers Cancel Orders, Chinese Factories Say No More Discounts — U.S. customers will have to absorb higher costs as disruptions from trade war spread. The U.S. and China Are Still in a Trade War. Here’s How Much Business They Do — China, the third-largest supplier of U.S. goods, represents 13.3% of total U.S. imports. Trump Pauses ‘Reciprocal’ Tariffs, but Hits China Harder — The 10% global baseline levy for all imports will stay in effect.