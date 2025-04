Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

The Wall Street Journal China Wanted to Negotiate With Trump. Now It’s Arming for Another Trade War. — Communication between Washington and Beijing is at a standstill, raising the prospects of a long cycle of tariff retaliation. ‘Trump and Xi are locked in a paradox of pressure and pride.’ Trump’s Trade Broadside Puts Chinese Economy Under Heavy Pressure — Export-heavy China’s vulnerability to trade fight raises stakes for its efforts to stimulate domestic consumption. Th