Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

The Wall Street Journal Xiaomi’s Shares Fall After Fatal Car Accident Involving One of Its EVs — The sudden drop came after the company said that one of its SU7 models was involved in a lethal accident on an expressway in China’s Anhui province. U.S. Sanctions Chinese Officials, Citing Repression in Hong Kong and Tibet — The sanctions signal an appetite in the Trump administration for an approach to China that focusses on human rights concerns. China Says It Is Aiming to Coordi