Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

Before joining the Biden administration’s National Security Council as deputy senior director for China, Rush Doshi published an influential book on Chinese policy, The Long Game. Doshi pored through Chinese government and Communist Party documents to discern Beijing’s long-term strategy, which he believes is to replace the U.S. as the world's leading power. It’s a controversial position, but one that has influenced Democratic and Republican policy makers alike. Among his responsibilities