Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

The Wall Street Journal WeRide Looks to Shift Into Profitability With Diversified Strategy — Achieving profitability will be a key theme for China’s autonomous-driving companies in coming years. Baidu Launches New Reasoning AI Model in Challenge to DeepSeek — Baidu introduced Ernie X1, a reasoning model that can support tools such as advanced search, generation of AI images, and webpage reading. China Says It Started Year on Strong Economic Footing as Trump Tariffs Hit — Retail