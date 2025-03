U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Waltz speaking at the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, February 21, 2025. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

I have served in several high-level national security roles, including Acting Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. From those leadership positions, I’ve witnessed firsthand how China systematically works to outpace American leadership in critical technologies. Let me be clear: we are losing the scientific arms race to our greatest adversary, and our response — both in defending our intellectual property (IP) and investing in new research — has been dangerously inadequate.