The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

China Retaliates Against U.S. With Tariffs, Controls on U.S. Companies — China hit back at the U.S. with a slate of retaliatory measures after President Trump put an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports.

Chinese Automaker BYD to Raise $5.6 Billion Via Share Placement — The Chinese automaker plans to raise $5.6 billion via a share placement to enhance investments in cutting-edge technology and strengthen its competitive edge over rival Tesla.

Opinion: Britain’s Coming Kowtow to Beijing — Will Keir Starmer get anything in return for approving a huge new embassy for China? By William McGurn.

Xiaomi Aims to Take Its EV Sales Overseas by 2027 — Electronics giant’s president visits Europe to pave the way for EV and consumer electronics sales.

Major US Agricultural Exports Under Fire as China Retaliates — China will impose tariffs on a slew of US farm products as part of its countermeasures against Washington, threatening to disrupt a major portion of trade between the two agricultural powerhouses.

Trump Draws Red Line to Deter China From Devaluing Currency — US President Donald Trump’s comment on China’s currency policy is strengthening the case for the central bank to stick to its strategy of keeping the yuan stable, even in the face of a looming trade war.

Opinion: When Even China Markets Start to Ignore Trump — Chinese tech stocks are remarkably resilient this year, in a challenge to the lasting power of US exceptionalism. By Shuli Ren.

China to publish policy to boost RISC-V chip use nationwide, sources say — It is being drafted jointly by eight government bodies, including the Cyberspace Administration of China, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the China National Intellectual Property Administration.

China hits US agriculture, says won’t be bullied by fresh Trump tariffs — The latest retaliatory measures came as the extra duty of 10% U.S. President Donald Trump threatened for the world’s second-largest economy took effect at 0501 GMT on March 4.

Trump triggers trade war with tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico — China’s new tariffs announced on Tuesday targeted a wide range of U.S. agricultural products including certain meats, grains, cotton, fruit, vegetables and dairy products.

