logo for print

The Daily Roundup

March 4th, 2025.

Cover Story

Going it Alone

How the U.S. learned to deploy hard-hitting economic strikes against its enemies — even when its allies were reluctant to join in.

LISTEN NOW

Face-Off: U.S. vs. China

A podcast about the turbulent relationship between the world's two superpowers, the two men in charge, and the vital issues that affect us all.

In the second season, host Jane Perlez and celebrated China historian Rana Mitter talk to guests about Trump and Xi; TikTok; AI; Hollywood; women's rights; EVs and more.

The Wire China Archives

Read More Articles