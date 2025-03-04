The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.
The Wall Street Journal
- China Retaliates Against U.S. With Tariffs, Controls on U.S. Companies — China hit back at the U.S. with a slate of retaliatory measures after President Trump put an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports.
- Chinese Automaker BYD to Raise $5.6 Billion Via Share Placement — The Chinese automaker plans to raise $5.6 billion via a share placement to enhance investments in cutting-edge technology and strengthen its competitive edge over rival Tesla.
- Opinion: Britain’s Coming Kowtow to Beijing — Will Keir Starmer get anything in return for approving a huge new embassy for China? By William McGurn.
The Financial Times
- Stocks fall as Trump imposes tariffs on top US trade partners — China and Canada retaliate as president rules out last-minute negotiations over levies.
- Chinese EV maker BYD raises $5.6bn in share sale to drive overseas expansion — Tesla rival says follow-on Hong Kong offering is the biggest in the global automotive sector in a decade.
- Copper smelting industry reels from threat of tariffs and China rivals — Fees charged to transform ore have fallen to all-time lows as Glencore halts operations at Philippines plant.
- BYD pledges to work with rival Tesla to combat petrol cars — China ‘more open’ to foreign business than the west, says executive vice-president Stella Li.
The New York Times
- Europe Warily Watches U.S.-China Trade War — Some European executives see rising trade tensions as a potential opportunity, but they are watching warily for more moves in Washington.
- China Targets U.S. Biotech Firm in Broadening Blacklist — In a sign it is willing to go further in responding to President Trump’s tariffs, Beijing blocked more American companies from importing goods into China.
- China Retaliates Against Trump, Imposing Tariffs and Blacklisting U.S. Companies — Beijing imposed broad tariffs on imports of American food and said that 15 U.S. companies could no longer buy from China without special permission.
- Trump’s Tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China Snap Into Effect — President Trump imposed hefty tariffs on the United States’ largest trading partners on Tuesday, roiling global relations and sending shock waves through industries that depend on trade.
- Chinese Company to Single Workers: Get Married or Get Out — As China’s government worries about the falling birthrate, some private employers have ordered workers to do their part, or else.
Caixin
- Xiaomi Aims to Take Its EV Sales Overseas by 2027 — Electronics giant’s president visits Europe to pave the way for EV and consumer electronics sales.
South China Morning Post
- Ex-Ukraine foreign minister predicts China is ‘main beneficiary’ of Trump foreign policy — ‘United States are aligned with Russia for now, whether it’s about Ukraine, whether it’s about Europe,’ Dmytro Kuleba says.
- AI should not be just for ‘rich countries and the wealthy’, Chinese official says — China will ‘help bridge the technological divide’, spokesman for top legislature says in remarks ahead of annual NPC.
- As AI disrupts China jobs, could a dedicated insurance fund protect workers? — NPC representative and founder of an AI-powered voice-recognition firm joins chorus calling for more to be done to mitigate impact of jobs lost to automation.
- US hands over 41 cultural relics to China under deal to return artefacts — Items seized in New York include pottery, jade, bronze and Tibetan Buddhist art, some dating back thousands of years.
- Opinion: Southeast Asia must take the long view to survive US-China AI race — As the US touts opportunity over safety in artificial intelligence, countries must balance potential economic gains with strategic interests. By Elina Noor.
Nikkei Asia
- Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing push ‘debut economy’ to lift spending — Chinese cities offer subsidies for first stores, products and services.
- China hits U.S. farm goods just as Trump’s latest tariff kicks in — Retaliation expands to meats, grains and more American companies.
- Opinion: The high-end market will soon be Chinese too — Tariffs have the potential to quickly lift more brands up from the bargain bin. By Chris Pereira.
Bloomberg
- Major US Agricultural Exports Under Fire as China Retaliates — China will impose tariffs on a slew of US farm products as part of its countermeasures against Washington, threatening to disrupt a major portion of trade between the two agricultural powerhouses.
- Trump Draws Red Line to Deter China From Devaluing Currency — US President Donald Trump’s comment on China’s currency policy is strengthening the case for the central bank to stick to its strategy of keeping the yuan stable, even in the face of a looming trade war.
- Opinion: When Even China Markets Start to Ignore Trump — Chinese tech stocks are remarkably resilient this year, in a challenge to the lasting power of US exceptionalism. By Shuli Ren.
Reuters
- China to publish policy to boost RISC-V chip use nationwide, sources say — It is being drafted jointly by eight government bodies, including the Cyberspace Administration of China, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the China National Intellectual Property Administration.
- China hits US agriculture, says won’t be bullied by fresh Trump tariffs — The latest retaliatory measures came as the extra duty of 10% U.S. President Donald Trump threatened for the world’s second-largest economy took effect at 0501 GMT on March 4.
- Trump triggers trade war with tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico — China’s new tariffs announced on Tuesday targeted a wide range of U.S. agricultural products including certain meats, grains, cotton, fruit, vegetables and dairy products.
Other Publications
- Foreign Policy: Containment Can’t Win the U.S-China Tech Race Alone — Washington needs to foster innovation to beat Beijing.
- Foreign Policy: The Troubling Truth About How AI Agents Act in a Crisis — A new study finds that foundation models are predisposed toward escalation.
- The Economist: Alex Wang on why China can’t be allowed to dominate AI-based warfare — As the “agentic” age begins, democracies can take inspiration from the past, writes the tech boss.
- The Guardian: Tightly choreographed Two Sessions opens in Beijing as the world order roils — With Trump’s tariffs and DeepSeek’s AI tech in the news, China waits to see how the Communist party plans to revitalise a stagnating economy.