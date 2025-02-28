The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

Trump Plans Another 10% Tariff on Products From China — The U.S. president cites the country’s role in the fentanyl trade.

Thailand Deports Uyghur Detainees to China Over U.S. Objections — Men’s plight had become a high-profile test of Washington’s sway in Asia as it seeks to confront China.

When It Comes to Tariffs, Trump Can’t Have It All — The president has promised big results, from raising revenue to reviving domestic manufacturing. But many of his goals undermine one another.

China’s Military Puts Pacific on Notice as U.S. Priorities Shift — China is flexing its military muscle in the region to show that it will not wait for the Trump administration to decide how hard it wants to counter Beijing.

Caixin

Mercedes-Benz China Confirms Layoffs in a Changing and Challenging Market — Job losses come as Mercedes-Benz face significant downturn with earnings down 31% in 2024.

Preventive Health Care Under the Microscope After Vast Alleged Fraud — While prosecutors argued that staff at Ruide Health misled customers, the defense argued that all their claims have a solid basis — and that police pressured people into complaining.

U.S.-China Tensions Hurt Foreign Firms’ Confidence, Chamber Survey Shows — Despite concerns about the impact of tariffs and a new trade war, most companies said they would not decouple from the Chinese market and plan to reinvest this year, according to the American Chamber of Commerce in South China report.

Advocacy groups warn of challenges policing China-dominated supply chains — Pressure that worked against Western companies has yet to succeed with Chinese firms.

China says Trump tariff will undermine global supply chain stability — Beijing urges talks with Washington after the U.S.’s latest duty pronouncement.

