The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

Taiwan Detains Ship and Chinese Crew After Undersea Cable Severed — The island’s coast guard said the incident is a national-security matter and possible case of Chinese sabotage.

ASM International Orders Miss Forecasts Amid Weak China Demand — ASM International posted orders below analysts’ expectations for the fourth quarter amid weak demand from China for the company’s tools to produce more sophisticated semiconductors.

Opinion: The Thoughts of Chairman Xi Jinping — The foolish Americans don’t realize we will soon pass them in military, and especially naval, power. By Mark Helprin.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Trump Takes Aim at Chinese Shipping Amid Widening Trade War — A new proposal would impose steep levies on Chinese-made ships arriving at U.S. ports, threatening to increase costs for imports.

Trump’s New Crackdown on China Is Just Beginning — The administration is positioning itself to clamp down on Chinese investment and access to technology. But the wild card may be the president himself.

Caixin

Washington Wants to Seal New Trade Deal With Beijing, Ex-U.S. Treasury Secretary Says — Any future deal is likely to involve getting China to live up to commitments it made in previous rounds of negotiations, Steven Mnuchin tells conference.

Why Going Global Is Crucial for China’s Petrochemical Producers — Companies need to build up capacity abroad to withstand fierce domestic competition and rising trade barriers, industry group leader says.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Xi Urges Officials to Stay Calm as US Raises Pressure on China — Chinese President Xi Jinping called on officials to stay composed in the face of domestic and global challenges, signaling Beijing will take a measured approach to the Trump administration’s new trade and investment restrictions.

China to Inject at Least $55 Billion of Fresh Capital Into Several Big Banks — China plans to start re-capitalizing three of its biggest banks in coming months, according to people familiar with the matter, following through on a broad stimulus package unveiled last year to shore up the struggling economy.

Reuters

China says Taiwan seeks to give away chip industry to US — U.S. President Donald Trump has criticised Taiwan for taking away American semiconductor business, saying he wants the industry to manufacture more in the United States.

CICC to merge with Galaxy Securities to form China’s No.3 brokerage, say sources — A combination of CICC, opens new tab and Galaxy, opens new tab, which would mark the second mega merger in China’s $1.6 trillion securities industry in a matter of months, has secured backing from Chinese authorities in recent weeks.

US lawmakers warn that China could use Musk to influence Trump — China’s Washington embassy said China welcomed “mutually beneficial cooperation” with “people from all walks of life in the United States.”

Other Publications