The Daily Roundup

The Wire's daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world's leading news organizations.
The Wall Street Journal
- Moncler Posts Higher Revenue Helped by Better Trends in China — Net profit jumped 5% on year to €639.6 million.
- China’s Central Bank Signals Policy Adjustments Amid Rising Global Risks — The People’s Bank of China also reiterated its commitment to currency stability.
- Chinese Companies Work Around Trump to Keep Selling to Americans — Shein, Temu and their suppliers move to shift production out of China before they potentially lose a U.S. duty-free provision.
- DeepSeek, Tariff Relief Fuel Rally in Chinese Tech Stocks — The Hang Seng Tech Index has gained 24% this year.
- Where Is Trump’s Tariff Strategy Going? — A state-of-play on the president’s tariffs so far and what might be in store.
The Financial Times
- China’s war games near Taiwan could be used to conceal attack, US says — Pentagon’s Indo-Pacific chief says American military must step up preparations for conflict in region.
- China explores relaxing rules to allow multi-asset ETFs — Regulator aims to achieve ‘significant growth’ in index-based investment.
- Calvin Klein blacklisting sends chill through U.S. business in China — Beijing’s action against clothing maker PVH and biotech company Illumina underlines risk created by trade tensions.
- Shein IPO plans hit by Trump’s low-cost parcels crackdown — Fast fashion group was targeting London listing in first half of 2025.
- China’s marriage problem: fewer young people, and fewer weddings — Ageing population, falling birth rates and aversion to matrimony compound demographic challenge.
The New York Times
- China Says U.S. Should Lead Trump’s Proposed Arms Controls Push — President Trump said China and Russia should halve their military spending and limit nuclear weapons. You first, China said.
- Where China’s Exports Begin: Inside the Vast Markets of Guangzhou — Along the Pearl River in southern China, a fast-growing industry is churning out cheap clothes and toys that are flooding the world duty-free.
Caixin
- Chinese Insurers Likely to Get Larger Overseas Investment Quotas, Sources Say — QDII quota may be raised, sources say, as industry struggles with low profits.
- Chinese AI Developers Struggle to Win Over Health Care — Hospitals and regulators remain skeptical about the accuracy and usefulness of the burgeoning technology.
- DeepSeek’s Meteoric Rise Forces Baidu to Drop Chatbot Paywalls — Competition in the AI chatbot market intensifies as Baidu grants free access.
South China Morning Post
- China’s Xi Jinping to hold high-level meeting on Monday with top tech entrepreneurs — Between 20 and 30 founders and chief executives of China’s largest technology companies are expected to assemble in Beijing on Monday, according to sources..
- Storm clouds gather for Chinese shipping lines as Trump threatens more tariffs — Red Sea crisis still key concern for industry, but unpredictable US president ‘remains a nightmare’..
- Why death of Dalai Lama’s brother Gyalo Thondup is the ‘end of an era’ for Tibetan exiles — Gyalo Thondup, who sought to mediate with Beijing, died aged 97 last week in his adopted Indian hometown.
Nikkei Asia
- DeepSeek reveals loophole in Japan’s personal data safeguards — Chinese AI app not clearly aimed at Japanese users, limiting law’s reach.
- China to develop gene-edit tools, new crop varieties in biotech drive — Guidelines aim at ensuring food security and boosting agriculture technology.
- Chinese, South Korean carmakers drive into Indonesia’s hybrid market — Japanese auto exec says ‘competition intensifying’ amid moves by Chery, Hyundai.
Bloomberg
- China Has Record Foreign Investment Outflow as $168 Billion Exit — International firms invested the least amount since 1992 last year.
- China’s Record Month for Bank Loans Fails to Ignite Credit Cycle — Despite the upbeat numbers, China’s overall credit growth rate remained at a historically weak level.
- Apple Plans to Overhaul China iPhones With AI by Middle of Year — Getting the technology right is seen as critical to the U.S. company regaining its footing in the country.
Reuters
- China rights monitors suspend work, lay off staff after U.S. aid freeze — The groups are key to documenting a years-long crackdown by President Xi Jinping on minorities, rights defenders and lawyers.
- Chinese exporters brace for ‘rat race’ in shift away from U.S. —The trade war between Washington and Beijing could deal a new supply shock to the rest of the world.
- Exclusive: China’s BYD holds mining rights in Brazil’s Lithium Valley, documents show — The EV producer’s acquisition of mineral rights in Brazil is its most concrete step so far toward mining strategic minerals in the Western Hemisphere.
Other Publications
- The Economist: America’s rivalry with China will intensify, but must not escalate into war, writes Nicholas Burns — The outgoing American ambassador in Beijing warns that mistreating allies will only embolden China.
- Associated Press: North Dakota was a leader in limiting China land purchases and sees no reason to stop — Lawmakers across the country appear eager to pursue limits on China with bills for restrictions on farmland.
- The Washington Post: China set to extend reach in South Pacific with Cook Islands deal — No details have been released, but analysts and environmentalists fear it will pave the way for closer security ties and the start of deep-sea mining.
- The Washington Post: South Korea’s likely next leader wants warmer ties with China, North Korea — Lee Jae-myung says he would support President Donald Trump’s efforts to restart talks with North Korea — and even consider nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize.
- MIT Technology Review: China’s electric vehicle giants are betting big on humanoid robots — Technical know-how and existing supply chains give Chinese electric-vehicle makers a significant head start in the sector.