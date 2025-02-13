The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

China’s construction of coal-fired power plants reaches highest in a decade — Report of 94.5GW of capacity being added last year undermines vow to start reducing carbon emissions by 2030.

Alibaba says it will be Apple’s AI partner in China — Ecommerce group’s advances in artificial intelligence have boosted its shares more than 40% this year.

The New York Times

Ex-N.Y. Official Accused of Working for China Faces Bribery Allegation — Linda Sun, a former aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is also accused of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, according to a superseding indictment.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

DeepSeek gives China’s chipmakers leg up in race for cheaper AI — Previously, many Chinese AI chip companies did not directly challenge Nvidia.

Alternative Chinese terminals emerge to take in sanctioned tankers, sources say — A handful of newer Chinese terminals recently began receiving oil tankers sanctioned by the U.S., according to five sources and shipping data.

Other Publications