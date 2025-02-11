The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Trump’s Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Re-Up Contentious First-Term Policies — The 25 percent tariff the president is proposing is almost identical to a move in his first term. Economists and foreign governments know what will come next.

Who Needs Hollywood? Chinese Animated Film Shatters Box Office Records. — The runaway success of “Ne Zha 2” is another sign that Chinese audiences are choosing domestic movies over Hollywood blockbusters.

Macron Pitches Lighter Regulation to Fuel A.I. Boom in Europe — But many attendees at a summit in Paris worry that the risks of A.I. will be overlooked as the continent rushes to keep up with the United States and China.

Caixin

China’s Mechanical and Electrical Exports Hit Record Highs as Trade War Looms — Sector makes up nearly 60% of China’s exports, with integrated circuits and cars leading the way.

PBOC’s Monetary Policy Chief Named Deputy Governor — Central bank veteran Zou Lan fills the spot left by Zhang Qingsong, who became chairman of China’s sovereign wealth fund last year.

