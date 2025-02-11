The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
The Wall Street Journal
- Tesla Is Losing Ground Against Its Biggest Rival in China — BYD makes advances in AI-powered driving software while Musk’s wait for approval grows.
- New York State Bans DeepSeek From Government Devices — State says app raises serious security and censorship concerns.
- China’s Xi Is Building Economic Fortress Against U.S. Pressure — As Trump turns up the heat on Beijing, China is trying to become more technologically self-sufficient, but its efforts have a significant cost.
- China’s Cabinet Pledges to Boost Spending, Attract Foreign Investment — It will intensify support for trade-in programs while boosting spending in the cultural, sports and inbound-tourism sectors.
- EU Pledges $200 Billion in AI Spending in Bid to Catch Up With U.S., China — The announcement underscores efforts from the EU to position itself as a key player in the AI race.
- SMIC Quarterly Profit Falls, Expects Continued Revenue Growth — China’s largest chip maker’s gross margin was 22.6%, topping its guidance.
The Financial Times
- Chinese EV leader BYD to offer ‘God’s Eye’ self-driving system on all models — Tesla rival will equip hatchback on sale for less than $10,000 with features usually found only on upscale vehicles.
- China unveils ‘silver trains’ for ageing tourists to keep economy on track — Rail services catering to the elderly come as Beijing grapples with declining population and slower growth.
- The start-ups seeking to challenge China’s stranglehold on rare minerals — Companies say recycling electric waste can provide a new independent source of the sought after elements.
- PwC sheds 66 partners after China audit ban — Disclosure suggests Big Four firm has lost state-owned and finance sector clients.
The New York Times
- Trump’s Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Re-Up Contentious First-Term Policies — The 25 percent tariff the president is proposing is almost identical to a move in his first term. Economists and foreign governments know what will come next.
- Who Needs Hollywood? Chinese Animated Film Shatters Box Office Records. — The runaway success of “Ne Zha 2” is another sign that Chinese audiences are choosing domestic movies over Hollywood blockbusters.
- Macron Pitches Lighter Regulation to Fuel A.I. Boom in Europe — But many attendees at a summit in Paris worry that the risks of A.I. will be overlooked as the continent rushes to keep up with the United States and China.
Caixin
- China’s Mechanical and Electrical Exports Hit Record Highs as Trade War Looms — Sector makes up nearly 60% of China’s exports, with integrated circuits and cars leading the way.
- PBOC’s Monetary Policy Chief Named Deputy Governor — Central bank veteran Zou Lan fills the spot left by Zhang Qingsong, who became chairman of China’s sovereign wealth fund last year.
South China Morning Post
- China goes all-out to keep foreign investors onshore amid Trump threats — China has approved a new plan to attract overseas investors, after recording its steepest drop in foreign direct investment since the 2008 financial crash last year.
- China and the chocolate factory: investment in Ivory Coast helps secure a cocoa edge — If tonnes of beans go to China instead of Europe or U.S., chocolate makers in those regions will feel the loss, expert says.
- DeepSeek frenzy leaves China’s venture capitalists on the AI sidelines — DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng once said that Chinese venture capitalists were hesitant in backing pure research projects.
- China dreams of building a world-class jumbo jet. Can it do it without the West? — China is working to develop widebody planes to take on Airbus and Boeing, but its plans may hinge on cooperation from Western regulators and suppliers.
Nikkei Asia
- U.S. man acquitted of spying on Chinese political dissidents — Litang Liang found not guilty of acting as undeclared agent of Beijing.
- Chinese automakers Changan and Dongfeng seen weighing merger — Restructuring plans fuel speculation of move to create country’s industry leader.
- China’s sluggish economy could hinder negotiations on Trump tariffs — Weak consumer spending leaves less room to ramp up U.S. imports.
- Japan overtakes Thailand as China’s most popular destination — Chinese tourists doubled during the eight-day Lunar New Year holiday.
- Chinese developer backs its own winding up in sign of relentless pressure — Limits of stimulus on display as Skyfame no longer vows to ‘vigorously’ defend itself.
Bloomberg
- Billionaire Investor Tepper Lifts China Bet, Undaunted as Stimulus-Fueled Rally Fades — The moves came amid a volatile stretch for Chinese stocks.
- How Rich Is DeepSeek’s Founder? It Depends on Who You Ask — The mid-range puts the firm between $2 billion and $30 billion.
- Huawei Boosts Smartwatch Sales by Registering Them as Medical Devices — Buyers discovered they can charge it to their medical insurance rather than pay for it themselves.
- BYD Shares Hit Record High, Trouncing Tesla’s Stock This Year — It later erased gains as traders took profit following three sessions of advances that pushed it into overbought territory.
Reuters
- U.S aid freeze risks handing influence to China in Beijing’s backyard — But China is unlikely to match the generosity of the U.S.
- China builds space alliances in Africa as Trump cuts foreign aid — China has forged nearly two-dozen pacts with African nations in its bid to surpass the U.S. in space.
- China’s car sales post biggest drop in almost a year in January — Passenger vehicle sales tend to post big swings in the first two months of the year.
Other Publications
- CFR: Marriages in China Crash, Portending Deeper Demographic Woes — The continuing decline in marriages likely signals further declines in birth rates, intensifying China’s demographic headwinds.
- The Washington Post: Tesla opens Megapack battery factory in China amid nascent trade war — The opening of the $200 million Megapack battery plant in Shanghai highlights Elon Musk’s unusual position as Tesla CEO and Trump administration adviser.
- Rest of World: Chinese Temu sellers use fake U.S. postage labels to boost their profits — Some vendors have figured out how to maintain ultralow prices: Trick the U.S. postal service into delivering products for free.
- The Guardian: Top Republican condemns Elon Musk for ‘supplication’ to China in new book — Tom Cotton, Senate intelligence chair, risks angering key Trump ally with harsh words for ‘tech titans.’