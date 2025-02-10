The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Trump Says He Will Announce Reciprocal Tariffs Next Week — The president said he planned to impose tariffs on countries that tax U.S. products. He also paused an action against China, allowing its low-cost products to again enter the U.S. tariff free.

China Is at Heart of Trump Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum — Existing American tariffs already restrict steel and aluminum shipments from China, which is now flooding other markets with its exports instead.

What DeepSeek’s Success Tells Us About China’s Ability to Nurture Talent — China produces a vast number of STEM graduates, but it hasn’t been known for innovation. Cultural and political factors may help explain why.

