The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

The Drug Industry Is Having Its Own DeepSeek Moment — It isn’t just artificial intelligence. Chinese biotech companies are now developing drugs faster and cheaper than their U.S. counterparts.

China’s Firms Are Bleeding Cash—and Vulnerable to Trump’s Trade War — Companies across the country are bleeding cash as they struggle with overcapacity and weak spending in a slumping economy, leaving them vulnerable to tariffs.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Hong Kong Gets Swept Up in Trump’s Trade War With China — Donald Trump’s new trade war is further blurring the lines between Hong Kong and Beijing, threatening to erode the city’s main selling point as a global financial hub.

Apple’s China Focus Thrusts It Into Center of Geopolitical Fight — Apple, which counts China as its biggest manufacturing hub and the US as its largest market, is now at the center of an escalating geopolitical fight that threatens to span tariffs and regulatory probes.

Opinion: Trump’s Swings at China Land on MAGA Heartland — The appeal of Chinese e-commerce platforms like Temu has always been prices. Scrapping a tariff loophole will sting poorer US consumers. By Catherine Thorbecke.

Reuters

Other Publications