The Daily Roundup

USPS Reverses Decision to Halt Parcel Service From China — The reversal reflects the challenge that shipping and delivery companies will face as a result of President Trump’s executive order requiring greater inspection of packages.

Opinion: Trump Is Failing the Marshmallow Test. Again. — Binyamin Appelbaum and Patrick Healy sit down to discuss President Trump’s reckless approach to trade and the economy. By Binyamin Appelbaum and Patrick Healy.

Opinion: Want Free Trade? May I Introduce You to the Tariff. — Countries with democratic governments and mostly free economies should come together and create a new trade regime, based on balance. By Robert E. Lighthizer.

Hegseth Talks South China Sea ‘Deterrence’ With Philippines — US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed Washington’s “ironclad” commitment to a mutual defense treaty with the Philippines during a call with his counterpart in Manila in the face of geopolitical tensions in South China Sea.

McKinsey Partners Debate China Presence as US Tensions Rise — McKinsey & Co. partners have been questioning the consulting giant’s presence in China, worried that doing business there may not be worth the risks given the Asian superpower’s increasingly volatile relationship with the US.

The DeepSeek Competitors Vying to Be China’s Next AI Champion — The next DeepSeek to disrupt the global artificial intelligence industry could also come from China.

China’s U.S. ethane imports to surge in 2025 in drive to cut costs — U.S. export capacity and a lack of tankers are the two factors holding back growth in the ethane trade between the world’s two biggest economies. Nearly all of China’s ethane imports come from the U.S.

Trump’s de minimis cancellation is bad news for Temu, but worse for Shein — Nomura analysts estimate that the volume of de minimis shipments to the U.S. could plummet by 60%, as American shoppers ordering from Shein, Temu and Amazon Haul face higher prices.

China challenges Trump tariffs at WTO as package shippers warn of chaos — China argues in the document that Trump’s new duties aimed at halting the flow of fentanyl opioids and their precursor chemicals to the U.S. “are imposed on the basis of unfounded and false allegations concerning China.”

