The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

China’s Rock Bottom Drug Prices Spark Quality Concerns — Medical industry insiders are concerned that the low prices the government negotiates may be leading manufacturers to cut corners.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Chinese Splurge During Holidays But Angst Over Spending Persists — Chinese consumers shattered records for travel and movie attendance during the Lunar New Year holiday, a splurge that has yet to translate into a turnaround for the consumer economy.

China Weighs Probe Into Apple’s App Store Fees, Practices — China’s antitrust watchdog is laying the groundwork for a potential probe into Apple Inc.’s policies and the fees it charges app developers, part of a broader push by Beijing that risks becoming another flashpoint in the country’s trade war with the US.

Opinion: Trump, Xi Play to Win at Sun Tzu’s Art of Trade War — China may find that it’s beyond the point where conflict can be avoided — even if a short-term peace deal is on the horizon. By John Authers.

Reuters

Trade war or not, global investors turn even more cautious on China — Global investors were already wary about China’s growth prospects due to concerns over its protracted property crisis, deflationary pressures and the lack of follow-through on Beijing’s promises of stimulus.

By the numbers: US, Mexico, Canada, China trade — All four countries occupy significant spots on each other’s trade ledgers, though the highly diverse array of products and industries involved can complicate efforts to assess the impact of a trade dispute.

China calls for cooperation with EU amid ‘global challenges’ — “The world is facing the risk of division, fragmentation and disorder,” said Lin Jian, spokesperson at the Chinese ministry. “China-EU relations have all the more strategic importance and global influence.”

Other Publications