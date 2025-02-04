The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Hong Kong Stocks Rebound After Sharp Drop as Trump’s Tariff War Weighs on Markets — Market consensus is that despite turbulence, impact of U.S. tariffs is largely priced in.

What are the five critical metal exports restricted by China? — China announced export controls on Tuesday targeting five metals used across defence, clean energy and other industries minutes after an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods was imposed.

Tariff whiplash fires up China stimulus games — For policymakers in Beijing, it adds to their most-pressing headache: when to ramp up measures to boost weak domestic consumption.

China kills energy trade with the US, but initial impact is limited — China’s reaction raises the risk of further moves by the United States, and ratchets up the trade tension between the world’s two largest economies.

