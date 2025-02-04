The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
The Wall Street Journal
- China Retaliates Against U.S., Intensifying Trade War — Beijing’s tariff increases and other countermeasures were mostly symbolic and apparently designed to project strength while leaving the door open to talks.
- Beijing Prepares Its Opening Bid to Talk Trade With Trump — As the White House fires a 10% tariff salvo, China sees room to negotiate.
- China’s Tech Still Constrained by Export Controls, ASML’s CEO Says — DeepSeek’s success shows companies are making the most of limited resources in a hot artificial-intelligence market, but that doesn’t mean controls targeting China’s chip sector have failed, the chief of a leading semiconductor equipment maker said.
- China Has Gotten Off Lightly on Tariffs—for Now — Economists expect U.S. levies on Chinese imports to rise further—but they also see scope for a deal.
The Financial Times
- European stocks dip after China hits back at US with tariffs — Futures point to lower open on Wall Street.
- China hits back at Trump with tariffs on US — Beijing targets energy and Google after US brings in extra 10% levy on Chinese imports.
- China, Europe and UK should form climate coalition apart from US, energy expert says — Lord Adair Turner advocates for ‘pull together’ of rest of the world to accelerate shift to green energy.
- China’s exporters to step up offshoring to beat Trump’s tariffs — US president’s trade offensive pushes producers to seek other markets as Beijing mulls retaliation options.
The New York Times
- Why These Companies in Louisville, Ky., Fear Trump’s Tariffs — American companies intent on making goods in the United States are fretting over the impact of tariffs on their access to parts and raw materials.
- China Strikes Back After Trump Imposes 10% Tariff on Goods — After a 10 percent tariff on Chinese products took effect on Tuesday, China announced retaliatory measures, including tariffs and an investigation of Google.
- Trump Wields U.S. Power With Unclear Economic Consequences — The president sees the U.S. economy as a powerful lever against other countries but there are risks to that approach.
- Trump’s Trade Move Could Increase Costs for Many Online Goods — The president’s tariff measures included a big change to trade rules that could increase costs for many purchases from sites like Amazon, Shein and Temu.
Caixin
- Hong Kong Stocks Rebound After Sharp Drop as Trump’s Tariff War Weighs on Markets — Market consensus is that despite turbulence, impact of U.S. tariffs is largely priced in.
South China Morning Post
- As humanoid robots take centre stage in China, do androids dream of economic spotlight? — While they are not yet capable of performing a wide range of everyday tasks, rapid development promises a bright future for humanoid robots, including in elder care.
- China’s Jiaolong deep-sea research vessel set for sea trials after major upgrades — Crewed submersible has been key to Chinese ambitions to lead oceanic research and exploration in areas like deep-sea mining and intelligence.
- China launches antitrust probe into Google after Trump tariffs — The State Administration for Market Regulation initiated the investigation into the internet search giant after the US imposed 10 per cent tariffs.
- Opinion: Trump’s digital dollar ban opens the door for China’s yuan — The US president’s decision to halt CBDC development may inadvertently hasten the de-dollarisation trend, smoothing path for yuan internationalisation. By Hugh Harsono.
- Opinion: DeepSeek’s success isn’t just a wake-up call for the US, there are lessons for China too — The AI firm’s challenge to US dominance was achieved through a corporate culture that is very different from the hierarchical norm in China. By Josephine Ma.
Nikkei Asia
- China’s Uyghur travel restrictions detailed in report amid Trump unease — Apparent pick for key State Department post made controversial remarks on Xinjiang.
- Japanese residents in China hit 20-year low as companies shift away — Rising wages, political challenges dampen enthusiasm for Chinese market.
- Thailand orders power to be cut to Myanmar scam centers before PM’s China trip — Paetongtarn Shinawatra to discuss transborder crime with Xi Jinping.
Bloomberg
- Xi’s Careful Reply to Trump Tariffs Shows China Has More to Lose — The first volleys in the latest US-China trade war made clear that Xi Jinping is taking a more cautious approach than during Donald Trump’s first term.
- These Are All the US Goods China Is Targeting With Tariffs — China imposed new tariffs on a range of US products moments after President Donald Trump slapped a 10% tariff on goods from Beijing. Here is translated version of the Chinese statement.
- Opinion: China’s Mr. Big Won’t Cave in to Trump for Nothing — Does Xi Jinping have a trade war game plan? He’ll need to make hard choices. By Shuli Ren.
Reuters
- What are the five critical metal exports restricted by China? — China announced export controls on Tuesday targeting five metals used across defence, clean energy and other industries minutes after an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods was imposed.
- Tariff whiplash fires up China stimulus games — For policymakers in Beijing, it adds to their most-pressing headache: when to ramp up measures to boost weak domestic consumption.
- China kills energy trade with the US, but initial impact is limited — China’s reaction raises the risk of further moves by the United States, and ratchets up the trade tension between the world’s two largest economies.
Other Publications
- Foreign Policy: What DeepSeek Revealed About the Future of U.S.-China Competition — Washington faces a daunting but critical task.
- Foreign Affairs: American Leadership Is Good for the Global South — Why the World Needs to Strengthen—Not Unwind—the U.S.-Led International Order.
- The Atlantic: The Real Lesson of DeepSeek — Chinese companies are good at doing more with less—and at using any means necessary.
- Brookings: How will the Biden administration’s China policy be remembered? — From the outset, Biden and his advisors determined that several policy adjustments would be needed following the Trump admin to respond to a more assertive and capable China.
- CSIS: DeepSeek’s Latest Breakthrough Is Redefining AI Race — DeepSeek’s R1 Is Not a Sputnik Moment, But a New Chapter in the AI Race.
- BBC: Trump sows uncertainty – and Xi Jinping sees an opportunity — If China was angry at the United States for imposing an extra 10% tariff on all Chinese goods, it did a good job of hiding it.