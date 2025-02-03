logo for print

The Shock and Awe Hidden in Trump’s First Trade Memo

A seemingly bland document published on the first day of the new administration reveals the extent of the president’s desire to reshape global trade.

Cover Story

The Canada Con

After a spate of foreign influence scandals, Canada's long-simmering China problem is coming to the fore.

The Evolution of the UFLPA

  • Review the origins and impact of the UFLPA
  • Understand ongoing enforcement challenges
  • Use data to reveal connections to forced labor
Watch Now

The Wire China Archives

Read More Articles