The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

Tech Giants Dash to Include DeepSeek’s AI Into Their Offerings — Microsoft was the first major player to make an announcement, saying on Wednesday that it had added DeepSeek-R1 to its Azure AI model library and embedded the model into its Copilot chatbot.

China’s New Economy Industries Gain as Capital, Labor Inputs Rise — The Caixin BBD New Economy Index came in at 33.8 in January, with the new information technology sector remaining the largest contributor.

Opinion: Who Will Take a Hit From Trump’s China Tariff Hike — Given the potential pressures of resurgent inflation and high interest rates, the likelihood of further U.S. tariff hikes is low in the short term. By Zhang Jun.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

China denounces Trump tariff: ‘Fentanyl is America’s problem’ — Beijing will challenge President Donald Trump’s tariff at the World Trade Organization – a symbolic gesture – and take unspecified “countermeasures” in response to the levy, which takes effect on Tuesday, China’s finance and commerce ministries said.

Why the US is claiming China’s presence violates the Panama neutrality treaty — President Donald Trump vowed to take back the world’s second largest interoceanic waterway during his Jan. 20 inauguration speech, falsely claiming that China is operating it.

Chinese chemical executives cleared of US fentanyl charge, convicted on other counts — The U.S. Department of Justice touted the 2023 indictment of Wang and Chen as a significant step in the fight against fentanyl, a highly addictive painkiller.

Other Publications