The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

OpenAI Says DeepSeek May Have Improperly Harvested Its Data — The San Francisco start-up claims that its Chinese rival may have used data generated by OpenAI technologies to build new systems.

Who Is Liang Wenfeng, the Founder of the A.I. Start-Up DeepSeek? — The Chinese company DeepSeek seemed to have come out of nowhere this week when it upturned markets. Here’s what to know about Liang Wenfeng, the engineer who started it.

Commerce Nominee Defends Trump Tariffs and Promises Strong Stance on China — Howard Lutnick, the financier President Trump has picked to lead the Commerce Department, said he favored “across-the-board” tariffs and was grilled about his financial ties in a nomination hearing Wednesday.

Caixin

Shenzhen Metro Buys Out Hongshuwan Project to Ease Vanke Debt Burden — Move is part of Vanke’s effort to offload assets amid tightening liquidity and signals stronger state backing.

South China Morning Post

China’s top memory chip maker CXMT narrows tech gap with leaders Samsung, Hynix, Micron — The Hefei-based firm’s latest DDR5 memory chips use a 16nm node process, breaking through a limit that Washington sought to impose with sanctions.

High-steaks challenge: how China feeds its huge, meat-hungry population — China’s 1.4 billion consumers have developed Western-style appetites for high-protein foods such as pork and beef, prompting far-reaching changes in the global economy.

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications