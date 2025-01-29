The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

Expanded Russian Customs Checks Disrupt China-Europe Rail Logistics — Russia’s dual-use checks on Chinese containers causing delays and raising costs for logistics firms.

South China Morning Post

China’s DeepSeek shocked the tech world. Can its home province do it again? — Zhejiang, home to AI upstart DeepSeek and other firms, endeavours to be a world-leading incubator for the bleeding edge of tech.

Taiwan considers support for semiconductor industry after Trump’s tariff threat — Premier Cho Jung-tai said the island’s government would look for ways to maintain the island’s ‘leading position.’

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Exclusive: Deutsche Bank talks on China JV end over disagreement on control, sources say — Calling off the JV talks deals a blow to the German firm’s China ambitions.

High-Flyer, the AI quant fund behind China’s DeepSeek — While DeepSeek’s success appears to have happened almost overnight, High-Flyer shows how this meteoric rise has been over a decade in the making.

Other Publications