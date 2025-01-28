The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

Vanke Chairman Yu Liang Resigns Amid Mounting Debt Concerns — Leadership changes at Vanke as 2024 losses are put at $6.2 billion.

Chinese Auto Industry’s Mexico Odyssey Turns Gloomy as Trump Tariffs Loom — The U.S. president’s announcement of 25% duties on all Mexican imports from Feb. 1 casts doubt over the country’s attraction as an investment destination.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Exclusive: Images show China building huge fusion research facility, analysts say — The development could aid nuclear weapons design and work exploring power generation.

Trump says Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok — Trump also said he would like to see a bidding war over the app.

Other Publications