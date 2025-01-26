logo for print

How the ‘China Threat’ Could Help Preserve Biden’s Legacy

Invoking the challenge from the U.S.’s main rival could bolster support for investments begun over the last four years.

The Evolution of the UFLPA

  • Review the origins and impact of the UFLPA
  • Understand ongoing enforcement challenges
  • Use data to reveal connections to forced labor
