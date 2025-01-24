The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

China Cracks Down on Online Panda Advocacy — Panda fan culture once flourished in China. But Beijing is tightening control of discussion of a national symbol.

The Dalai Lama Shares Thoughts on China and the Future in a New Book — The spiritual leader of Tibet has published amply but seldom written in depth about politics. Now, as he approaches 90, he shares a detailed and personal account of his decades dealing with China.

John Ratcliffe Confirmed as C.I.A. Director — He has offered a vision for a more aggressive spy agency, and his focus on the threat from China is widely shared by Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

