The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal
- EU Plans Cutting Red Tape To Compete With U.S., China — The European Commission is planning to go much further than before in reducing red tape for businesses, as part of a sweeping policy proposal to revive the bloc’s economy.
- Tesla to Recall Cars in China on Safety Concerns — Tesla China plans to fix 1.2 million China-made and imported vehicles with software issues.
- China’s WeRide Wants to Build Global Robotaxi Empire — The Chinese autonomous-driving company is aiming to make more inroads overseas this year, betting that robotaxis and related services will be in high demand in coming years.
- China Shares Rise, Dollar Weakens on Trump’s Latest Tariff Remarks — Stocks in China and Hong Kong rose on President Trump’s remark that he would rather not impose tariffs on China, suggesting the possibility of a trade deal.
- China Is Helping Supply Chemicals for Iran’s Ballistic-Missile Program — Tehran’s growing reliance on Beijing—a consequence of the battering its missile program has suffered from Israeli strikes—highlights the alignment of Iran and China with Russia and North Korea.
The Financial Times
- China unleashes record short-term funds ahead of lunar new year — Authorities try to pre-empt holiday cash crunch but shy from cut to reserve requirement ratio.
- German election frontrunner warns of ‘great risk’ for companies investing in China — Friedrich Merz says Berlin will not help businesses if they are forced to write off investments.
- Opinion: China may finally put a lid on coal — Grid upgrades are set to unlock more renewable capacity, putting the fortunes of domestic fossil fuel groups at risk. By Lex.
- Opinion: Chinese start-ups such as DeepSeek are challenging global AI giants — Their models are cheaper thanks to US export restrictions that have inadvertently spurred innovation. By Angela Zhang.
The New York Times
- China Cracks Down on Online Panda Advocacy — Panda fan culture once flourished in China. But Beijing is tightening control of discussion of a national symbol.
- The Dalai Lama Shares Thoughts on China and the Future in a New Book — The spiritual leader of Tibet has published amply but seldom written in depth about politics. Now, as he approaches 90, he shares a detailed and personal account of his decades dealing with China.
- John Ratcliffe Confirmed as C.I.A. Director — He has offered a vision for a more aggressive spy agency, and his focus on the threat from China is widely shared by Republican and Democratic lawmakers.
Caixin
- TikTok is Seeking Non-Sale Solutions to U.S. Ban, ByteDance Director Says — William Ford says TikTok is determined to stay in U.S. and Trump is key to resolving dispute.
- The Downsides of China’s Bond Fever — For the main drivers of China’s bond fund boom, warnings have started to emerge.
- Beijing’s Ban on Mineral Exports to U.S. Leaves Traders Scrambling — Beijing has imposed its strictest restrictions yet on exports of critical materials used in semiconductor and defense manufacturing.
- China Will Need to Spend More to Become an Education Powerhouse — While government funding for education has risen over the past decade, spending as a proportion of GDP has dropped, dipping below the internationally recognized benchmark of 4% in 2023.
- China Was Ready for Biden’s 11th-Hour Tech Export Rules — A week before Joe Biden departed the White House on Jan. 20, his administration unveiled a rule to broaden export controls on the technology that powers advanced artificial intelligence (AI).
South China Morning Post
- China urges prudence over plenty in rural projects as local debt clouds linger — In a document on the future of its rural revitalisation campaign, China’s State Council has encouraged mindful, cautious use of resources.
- Shanghai issues more consumption vouchers after shock fall in retail sales — The Chinese economic hub saw retail sales decline for only the second time in 40 years in 2024.
- Tech war: China poised to expand AI infrastructure to keep pace with US Stargate project — Chinese local governments, telecommunications firms and Big Tech companies have been building new AI facilities over the past few years.
- Will new Harry Potter park spell success for Shanghai as it tries to enchant tourists? — Talks with Warner Bros could see a 40-year-old theme park in Shanghai converted into an immersive experience for fans of the ‘wizarding world’.
- Opinion: Beyond quick stimulus, China needs deeper, more fundamental reforms — Fiscal and monetary policies can only go so far. In the longer term, China’s economy will need to undergo a more fundamental transition. By Yuhan Zhang.
Nikkei Asia
- In Trump 2.0, Asia Inc. faces security minefield in path to U.S. investments — Red light for Nippon Steel, green for SoftBank: Domestic politics send mixed signals.
- Muji to open overseas small, low-price stores in China — With Trump tariffs expected, Japanese retailer focuses on expansion in Asia.
- Huawei’s chip and display suppliers accelerate China’s AI push — Moves come amid uncertainty over U.S. relations under Trump 2.0.
- China TV brands win more than half Japan’s market for first time — Hisense, TCL beat Sony, Panasonic in their home with cheap prices.
- China tests U.S. clout in South America as trade balloons 40-fold — EVs, satellites and logistics part of accelerated push into Washington’s ‘backyard’.
Bloomberg
- EU Set to Play for Time in Economic Coercion Case Against China — The European Union is set to buy time in its case against China at the World Trade Organization over allegations of economic coercion targeting Lithuania, according to people familiar with the matter.
- China Starts Lowering Price Goals to Match Deflationary Reality — Almost all Chinese regions have lowered their inflation targets for this year, in what’s likely a prelude to a decision in March to lower the national goal below 3% for the first time in over two decades.
- Opinion: AI Videos From China Are Coming for the World — The future internet could be flooded with content that strictly follows Beijing’s rules. By Catherine Thorbecke.
- Opinion: Trump’s Game of Chicken With Canada and Mexico Is a Distraction — Why focus on our friends when there’s bipartisan concern about the flawed trade relationship with China? By Jonathan Levin.
Reuters
- China readies for Lunar New Year, amid worries about the economy — Authorities are especially keen for people to open their wallets this year to boost the sluggish economy, and have increased the official holiday period from seven days to eight, in keeping with last year.
- Detained tycoon She Zhijiang, who says he spied for China, alleges abuse in Thai jail — The tycoon was arrested in Bangkok in 2022 on an international warrant and an Interpol red notice sought by Beijing, which accuses him of running illegal online gambling operations in Southeast Asia.
- Shein tells UK lawmakers it does not allow Chinese cotton in products sold in US — Shein, which sells in 150 markets worldwide, said its supplier code of conduct prohibiting forced labour applies regardless of the country its products are sold in.
- How China can keep pace in the global AI race — Consecutive U.S. administrations, along with the country’s allies, have imposed investment and trade restrictions on the grounds that chip and AI advances in the People’s Republic pose a security risk.
Foreign Policy
- What China Got Right About Big Tech — Unlike Trump, Xi understood that a new class of business titans could hijack his country’s political system.
- In China, Gender Transitions Are a Family Affair — Beijing allows trans people to undergo affirming surgery and change their legal genders. But there’s a catch: Parental consent is required—at any age.
- Did China Try to Cut Off Taiwan’s Front-Line Residents Again? — New internet infrastructure helps Matsu Islanders cope with cable cuts.
Other Publications
- CFR: Rebalancing China’s Economy: Stimulus, Confidence, and Self-Sufficiency — Despite President Trump’s threat of steep tariffs, the real challenge for Chinese policymakers lies at home.
- The Economist: How (un)popular is China’s Communist Party? — As the economy falters and the social compact frays, Xi Jinping wants to know.
- Brookings: What do Chinese analysts expect for China-US relations under Trump 2.0? — The United States is the only country in the world with both the capability and the intent to significantly shape China’s domestic and external environment.
- Rest of World: The secret sauce of Chinese social media apps — Addictive algorithms fuse social networking with shopping and entertainment.
- ChinaFile: Behind the Exodus of U.S. Law Firms from China — Does the exodus concern the Chinese government, or is it welcome news for a party-state increasingly focused on centralized control?