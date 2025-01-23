The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

China Ramps Up Support for Its Stock Markets — State-owned insurers and mutual funds are expected to play a pivotal role in the process of stabilizing the stock market.

China Pushes Neighboring Countries to Rein In Scams After Rare Public Outcry — The abduction of a young Chinese actor, who was trafficked from Thailand to Myanmar, prompted an unusually powerful public-pressure campaign and official actions.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

Venture Capital in China Flounders as State Takes Over — Many in the industry believe that while GGFs have led to distortions in VC investments, such funds are here to stay.

China Will Treat Foreign and Domestic Firms Equally, Vice Premier Tells Davos — Ding emphasized the importance of continued reform and opening up, listing it as one of the major trends that characterize the Chinese economy.

Beijing’s Influence Could End Ukraine War, Finnish President Says — In response to a question from Caixin on Europe’s view of China’s role in resolving the crisis, Stubb said China is in “a strong position with Russia right now” that it can influence Russian President Vladimir Putin if the country chooses to be a peacemaker.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Rubio Slams Beijing Over South China Sea, Sparking Rebuke — Secretary of State Marco Rubio sparked a sharp rebuke from Beijing over his comments on the South China Sea in one of his first foreign policy statements since taking office.

Trump Downplays Threat of China Using TikTok to Spy on Americans — President Donald Trump downplayed the national security risk posed by TikTok in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, days after offering the social video app a reprieve from legislation that would have forced it to shut down.

Opinion: Trump the Peacemaker Faces Implausibly Long Odds — As he confronts Russia, China, North Korea and Iran, the president must understand what his adversaries have to lose. By Andreas Kluth.

Reuters

ByteDance plans $20 billion capex in 2025, mostly on AI, sources say — The privately held technology giant plans to spend about half of the amount abroad on AI-related infrastructure, primarily data centres and networking equipment, they said.

‘De minimis’: the trade perk Trump may end as China tensions rise — Shipments claiming de minimis have soared more than 600% over the past decade to over 1 billion items in fiscal 2023, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

Philippines to pick venue soon for second South China Sea case against Beijing — China was incensed by the 2016 arbitration case and has refused to recognise it, doubling down on its efforts to assert its sovereignty claim with an armada of coast guard and fishing militia.

Other Publications