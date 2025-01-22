The Daily Roundup

logo for print

January 22nd, 2025.

Cover Story

All In

Kai-Fu Lee once held a unique and privileged status: The former Apple, Microsoft and Google executive was as beloved in Silicon Valley as he was in China. But in recent years, as the U.S.-China rivalry over AI has intensified, Lee has been forced to choose a side — and it's not entirely clear he chose the winning one.

