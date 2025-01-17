The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

China Says Economy Grew 5% Last Year, Driven by Exports — Analysts say they see signs of malaise in China’s domestic economy, but those problems were offset mainly by robust exports and a $1 trillion trade surplus.

Facing a Flurry of U.S. Sanctions, China Prepares to Hit Back — With days until Donald Trump is sworn in, China is bracing for a trade war, aiming at industries as diverse as semiconductors, apparel and industrial plastic.

China’s Population Declines for 3rd Straight Year — The fall came despite a slight rise in births last year, the first increase since 2016. State efforts to cajole women to have children have met resistance.

Unplug ‘Great Firewall’ to help China compete, Shanghai lawmaker says — Legislator Mao Xiangdong calls for lifting of internet restrictions in free-trade zones, financial districts and universities..

China’s electronic war gadget turns small drone into flying stadium on radar — Researchers say the effect on detector screens would be similar to an object the size of a sports stadium materialising out of thin air.

