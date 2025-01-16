The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

U.S. Further Tightens Chip Restrictions, Adds Chinese Firms to Blacklist — In the Biden administration’s final days in office, it moves to shut loopholes in U.S. export-control rules.

China Has a $1 Trillion Head Start in Any Tariff Fight — China’s trade surplus shows Western efforts to reduce dependence on China are coming up short.

E-Commerce Giants Shun Supermarkets as Sales Slump — Newcomers like Miniso are stepping up to fill the void as chains try new ways to attract shoppers.

Why RedNote’s influx of U.S. ‘TikTok refugees’ could be a double-edged sword for Beijing — The authorities will be hoping new users of the app will get a favourable impression of China, but may be unnerved by some of their posts.

Chinese AI start-up MiniMax releases low-cost open-source models that rival top chatbots — The release, which includes foundational and multimodal models, comes weeks after rival DeepSeek set a new standard with its own open-source models.

