The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal
- Trump’s Canada and Greenland Threats Imperil China Fight, Says Departing Envoy — Ambassador Nicholas Burns expresses concern about future relations with Beijing.
- China’s Central Bank Injects Near-Record Amount of Liquidity Into Banking System — The liquidity injection comes as the central bank ramps up efforts to support an embattled yuan.
- U.S. Blocks Imports From 37 More Chinese Companies Over Forced-Labor Concerns — The latest additions are the largest-ever expansion of a ban list that took effect in 2022.
- China’s Hytera Pleads Guilty to U.S. Charge in Motorola Solutions’ Trade Secrets Theft Case — The company could face a fine of up to $60 million.
- Country Garden Lost $24.33 Billion in 2023 — The Chinese developer is seeking to restructure tens of billions of dollars worth of debt amid a long-running crisis.
The Financial Times
- Intel to spin off venture capital arm as chipmaker tries to cut costs — Troubled Silicon Valley company also under pressure for investments in China.
- The China commodities supercycle is over. Will there be another? — Chinese demand for steel and iron ore has finally peaked. The industry hopes the energy transition will spark a new boom, but it will be shaped by geopolitical competition.
The New York Times
- Biden Administration Adds 37 Chinese Companies to Forced Labor List — The administration announced it would penalize its largest-ever batch of companies linked to Xinjiang, including major suppliers of critical minerals and textiles.
- In Pursuing Canal, Trump Could Push Panama Closer to China — President-elect Donald J. Trump’s threat to take back the Panama Canal may be posturing, but it could dampen the Panamanian government’s wish to broaden relations with the United States, analysts say.
- What China Wants in Panama: More Trade, Projects and Influence — Beijing’s efforts to expand its reach in the country have hit several obstacles, in part because of American pressure.
Caixin
- Chinese Tourists Avoid Thailand After Actor’s Kidnapping — Flight tickets to Thailand are cancelled after Chinese actor’s abduction raises safety concerns.
- Temu and Shein Face Challenges as Countries Tighten Rules for Small Package Imports — E-commerce platforms are hit as U.S. tightens rules on duty-free status of imports under $800.
- Chinese Banks Catch a Break in Legal Tussle With Son of India’s Richest Family — A recent decision by the South Asian country’s highest court gives the three lenders hope of recovering a portion of the over $700 million owed by Anil Ambani’s now-bankrupt Reliance Communications.
- China’s Rising Local Government Bond Risks Spur Policy Changes — Audits over the last few years show that the projects funded by special-purpose bonds often generate meager returns, raising questions about how localities will be able to pay back the bonds.
South China Morning Post
- Chinese robotics maker UBTech aims to revolutionise Apple supplier Foxconn’s manufacturing — UBTech and Foxconn have signed a ‘comprehensive long-term partnership’ to deploy more robots in the iPhone maker’s factories..
- ByteDance to invest US$614 million in computing centre in China amid high AI demand — The TikTok owner is building a site covering more than 200,000 square metres in Shanxi province as it expands aggressively in the AI sector..
- Chinese city bucks birth rate decline as cash incentives bear fruit — A city in China has defied national trends and reported a 17 per cent increase in births, credited to sizeable cash payments for parents.
Nikkei Asia
- China makes inroads in DRAM chips in challenge to Samsung and Micron — New players seek to break global monopoly in volatile memory market.
- Huawei eyes global smartphone comeback with in-house chips — China’s one-time world leader looks to reclaim top spot despite U.S. sanctions.
- Japan courts ASEAN on AI tech to check China’s influence — Tokyo seeks Asian-tailored models that also promote democratic values.
- Dubai lures Chinese banks looking for opportunities in wealth management — Regulator says CICC granted license, sees ‘uptick’ in interest from Hong Kong hedge funds.
- Grab partners with BYD to expand EV fleets in Southeast Asia — Ride-hailing group and Chinese maker to bring up to 50,000 cars for drivers.
Bloomberg
- China Is Scouring the Globe in Search of New Food Suppliers — The country has made substantial efforts to future-proof itself for trade wars and the return of Donald Trump.
- China’s Rich Provinces Eye Strong 2025 Despite Trump’s Tariffs — The wealthy provinces’ goals suggest China will seek to maintain its growth pace.
Reuters
- U.S. importers rush in goods from China as Trump tariff threat looms — Companies stockpiled shipments of apparel, toys, furniture and electronics.
- Trump’s Greenland bid stirs debate in China about what to do with Taiwan — While nothing in the military standoff over Taiwan is likely to change in the near-term, some say Trump’s break with the norms of American diplomacy could create an opening for China.
- U.S. ban on Chinese auto tech signals decisive split in global market — The policy could catch on elsewhere.
- China gives a wary welcome to influx of ‘TikTok refugees’ on RedNote — Not everyone was happy, though, with some grumbling that their platform was being taken over and nationalist bloggers warning against American influences.
Other Publications
- The Economist: Marco Rubio will find China is hard to beat in Latin America — China buys lithium, copper and bull semen, and doesn’t export its ideology.
- The Information: Temu Pilots Amazon-Like Search Ad Business, Plans App Store — The advertising offer is a big change for fast-growing Temu, which has been recruiting popular Amazon sellers over the past year to list products on its site.
- Nature: How to sustain scientific collaboration amid worsening U.S.–China relations — Researchers need to define ‘safe zones’ for joint work in which the benefits outweigh the political risks.
- Foreign Policy: China’s Top Drone Maker Removes Security Features at a Very Weird Time — DJI has ended enforced no-fly zones in U.S. markets.
- Los Angeles Times: Trump’s tariffs brought China and Mexico closer. Will his second term change that? — China has strengthened trade with Latin America at the expense of the U.S.