The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

Intel to spin off venture capital arm as chipmaker tries to cut costs — Troubled Silicon Valley company also under pressure for investments in China.

The China commodities supercycle is over. Will there be another? — Chinese demand for steel and iron ore has finally peaked. The industry hopes the energy transition will spark a new boom, but it will be shaped by geopolitical competition.

The New York Times

Biden Administration Adds 37 Chinese Companies to Forced Labor List — The administration announced it would penalize its largest-ever batch of companies linked to Xinjiang, including major suppliers of critical minerals and textiles.

In Pursuing Canal, Trump Could Push Panama Closer to China — President-elect Donald J. Trump’s threat to take back the Panama Canal may be posturing, but it could dampen the Panamanian government’s wish to broaden relations with the United States, analysts say.

What China Wants in Panama: More Trade, Projects and Influence — Beijing’s efforts to expand its reach in the country have hit several obstacles, in part because of American pressure.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Is Scouring the Globe in Search of New Food Suppliers — The country has made substantial efforts to future-proof itself for trade wars and the return of Donald Trump.

China’s Rich Provinces Eye Strong 2025 Despite Trump’s Tariffs — The wealthy provinces’ goals suggest China will seek to maintain its growth pace.

Reuters

Other Publications