The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

China’s $1 Trillion Trade Surplus: What to Know as Trump Takes Office — Only a third of China’s trade surplus was with the United States, and only a third of the U.S. deficit was with China. That makes for tricky math for the president-elect.

‘Red Note,’ a Chinese App, Is Dominating Downloads, Thanks to TikTok Users — To show how little they care about TikTok’s ties to Beijing, people in the United States are downloading one of China’s most popular apps.

Caixin

China’s Booming Cross-Border E-Commerce Pits Alipay, WeChat Pay Against the World — Although their QR code-based systems are convenient for buyers, poor transparency and a lack of alignment with international standards have drawn complaints from banks and scrutiny from regulators.

How China Can Kick Its Overcapacity Habit — Fiscal policies are needed to boost household income and spur consumption, while the market should be allowed to play a bigger role in weeding out weak companies.

Haitong Chairman Steps Down as Mega Merger Approaches — Leadership shuffle as Chinese securities firms prepare to form brokerage powerhouse.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

How Online Gambling Unleashed Transnational Crime on the Philippines — A casino raid in a sleepy town revealed the mayor’s business connections to Singapore’s $2 billion money-laundering scandal, and sparked allegations of Chinese espionage.

Nvidia CEO Tours China During Beijing Antitrust Probe, AI Curbs — Foreign companies usually send senior executives to negotiate with Chinese officials when they face antitrust probes.

Reuters

Other Publications