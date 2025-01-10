The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

China’s Central Bank Stops Buying Bonds as Deflation Fears Grip Economy — The unexpected action is intended to tamp down a potential bubble in the bond market fueled by investors shunning riskier assets like stocks and real estate.

R. Nicholas Burns, U.S. Ambassador, Says China Is Aligned With ‘Agents of Disorder’ — R. Nicholas Burns, the top U.S. diplomat in Beijing, says the Biden administration is making a final push to urge China to reconsider its tilt toward Russia, Iran and North Korea.

China’s Wobbly Economy Faces New Threat From Pensions Boycott — Millions of young people are opting out of the state pension plan, putting additional pressure on a program squeezed by a record-low birth rate and an aging population.

EU Set to Back Draghi Warnings on Lagging Behind US and China — The EU is set to warn that the integration of the bloc’s single market is slowing down at the same time it’s facing stiffening pressure from major global economies including the US and China, according to a draft report seen by Bloomberg.

Opinion: Sputter Out of China Won’t Turn Things Around — Beijing knows it has to do more, but it was aware of that last time, too. By John Authers.

China central bank is moving faster towards its policy limits — Friday’s announcement by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) that it has suspended treasury bond purchases due to the asset’s scarcity highlights the limitations of its resources as it confronts an increasingly challenging economic environment.

