The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.
The Wall Street Journal
- Supreme Court Considers TikTok’s fate — Justices are set to hear arguments Friday over a federal law requiring the China-based social-media app to shut down or find new owners by Jan. 19.
- China’s Central Bank Suspends Bond Buying as Yields, Yuan Fall — The move comes as long-term yields on Chinese bonds hit fresh lows amid expectations of more monetary policy easing.
- The TikTok Ban Heads to the Supreme Court Tomorrow. Here’s What to Know. — The Chinese-owned app is battling for survival as a deadline looms over its fate.
- AI Chip Curbs Trigger Rare Public Fight: Tech Giants vs. China Hawks — Behind the clash is a new Biden administration effort to block China’s access to sensitive technologies.
- China’s Central Bank Beefs Up Support as Yuan Nears 16-Month Low — China’s currency has had a rough start to 2025. It is nearing a 16-month low, and many economists predict it has further to fall.
- Opinion: Congress Didn’t Ban TikTok — The Supreme Court should uphold the law I wrote, which requires only finding a new owner. By Mike Gallagher.
The Financial Times
- Chinese toymaker taps ‘kidult’ craze as shares soar on Hong Kong debut — As birth rates fall in Asia, companies focus on nostalgic toys for young adults.
- Chinese developer Sunac’s shares tumble 26% after liquidation petition — Real estate company reveals winding-up request filed in Hong Kong.
- Tesla debuts major model update in China for first time — Analysts say Model Y facelift is ‘bare minimum’ for US EV maker to compete in cut-throat Chinese market.
- China’s Zijin in takeover talks for lithium miner — Chinese businesses continue to establish dominant foothold in fast-growing sector for battery supply chain.
- Falling Chinese bond yields signal concern with deflation — Investors expect price pressures to become entrenched in world’s second-largest economy.
- Xi to send top-level China envoy to Trump’s inauguration — Unusual diplomatic overture comes as Beijing braces for escalating tensions with new administration.
The New York Times
- China’s Central Bank Stops Buying Bonds as Deflation Fears Grip Economy — The unexpected action is intended to tamp down a potential bubble in the bond market fueled by investors shunning riskier assets like stocks and real estate.
- R. Nicholas Burns, U.S. Ambassador, Says China Is Aligned With ‘Agents of Disorder’ — R. Nicholas Burns, the top U.S. diplomat in Beijing, says the Biden administration is making a final push to urge China to reconsider its tilt toward Russia, Iran and North Korea.
Caixin
- China Embarks on Reform of 30-Year-Old Arbitration Law — China established its civil and commercial arbitration system back in 1995, when its Arbitration Law which took effect.
- China’s Battle to Stop Scammers Targeting Families of the Seriously Ill — In Hebei province’s Yanjiao, where a hospital known for treating leukemia sits on the border with Beijing, local police have received reports of at least five major cases of fundraising fraud.
- China Clears More Obstacles for Robotaxis — On December 30, Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, announced that the provincial legislature had approved the city’s new regulations on supporting the development of “intelligent connected vehicles.”
- China’s Facial Recognition Giant Changes Focus as the AI Race Speeds Up — For SenseTime, one of China’s foremost artificial intelligence (AI) pioneers, a strategic overhaul has become essential amid rapidly changing market trends and intensifying competition.
- Developer Country Garden Hunting for Cash to Finish Building Homes — Property giant is requesting permission from local authorities to reallocate locked-up presale funds and trying to get onto various financing whitelists.
South China Morning Post
- China’s aviation sector in clear skies of profit after 4 turbulent years — Civil aviation in China returned to profitability in 2024, the industry’s first positive return after four years of pandemic-induced losses.
- Chinese firms ‘going global’ learn important lesson: integrate, or die — As China’s companies move to emerging markets, they find clients wanting infrastructure and pathways to local development as well as products.
- Chinese cadres urged to splash the cash to boost consumption ahead of Lunar New Year — District party chief in Chongqing says family members deserve new clothes, while authorities in Beijing expand appliance trade-in scheme.
- Alibaba studio pulls top game from Vivo’s app store after similar move by Tencent — The move comes amid ongoing disputes between Chinese video game companies and smartphone brands over app-store commission rates.
- TSMC cuts ties with Singapore firm over chip found in Huawei processor: sources — The world’s largest chip foundry ended its relationship with a Singapore-based firm after a client review.
Nikkei Asia
- Jimmy Lai testimony spotlights mogul’s Trump hopes, Biden doubts — Hong Kong tycoon called Chinese leader ‘most absolute dictator’ even above Mao.
- China gains on U.S. in AI research, with Tsinghua University chasing Google — Chinese institutions’ profile has risen sharply since 2020, conference papers show.
- Can AI cure loneliness? These Asian companies think so — From Samsung to TCL to startups, emotional support becomes new selling point for AI.
Bloomberg
- China’s Wobbly Economy Faces New Threat From Pensions Boycott — Millions of young people are opting out of the state pension plan, putting additional pressure on a program squeezed by a record-low birth rate and an aging population.
- EU Set to Back Draghi Warnings on Lagging Behind US and China — The EU is set to warn that the integration of the bloc’s single market is slowing down at the same time it’s facing stiffening pressure from major global economies including the US and China, according to a draft report seen by Bloomberg.
- Opinion: Sputter Out of China Won’t Turn Things Around — Beijing knows it has to do more, but it was aware of that last time, too. By John Authers.
Reuters
- China central bank is moving faster towards its policy limits — Friday’s announcement by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) that it has suspended treasury bond purchases due to the asset’s scarcity highlights the limitations of its resources as it confronts an increasingly challenging economic environment.
Other Publications
- BBC: Violent protests in China after student falls to his death — Protesters and police clash after a boy is found dead at his school dormitory.
- The Economist: Does China have the fiscal firepower to rescue its economy? — There is a fierce debate over whether it can afford to keep spending.
- Rest of World: Foxconn stops sending Chinese workers to India iPhone factories — In addition, equipment shipments are delayed, potentially disrupting next-generation iPhone production in India.