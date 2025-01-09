The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

China steps up defence of renminbi against Wall Street bets — Currency softens over weakness in world’s second-largest economy and fear of Trump tariffs.

Chinese consumer prices barely rise as deflationary pressure weighs — Beijing has struggled to stimulate domestic demand in economy.

The New York Times

In Tibet, Chinese Boarding Schools Reshape the ‘Souls of Children’ — Across China’s west, the Communist Party is placing children in boarding schools to assimilate a generation of Tibetans into the national mainstream and mold them into loyal citizens.

TikTok, Facing a US Ban, Is Also Waging Legal Battles Around the World — TikTok is challenging a possible ban or forced sale to new owners in the United States, but has for several years been waging other fights in at least 20 countries.

Opinion: China Wants to Damage Our Economy, and It’s Succeeding — China’s primary goal is to damage America’s economy and pave the way for it to become the world’s pre-eminent power. By Robert D. Atkinson.

Caixin

China Expands Equipment Upgrade and Trade-In Subsidies by $11 Billion in 2025 — China unveils bigger push to boost economic activity this year with subsidy program.

State-Backed Documentary Exposes Minister’s Corruption — The series, co-produced by China’s top graft watchdog and state broadcaster, has become an annual event in China.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Shein aims for London IPO by mid-year, sources say — The head of Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, which is in charge of assessing and approving flotations like Shein’s IPO, is accompanying Reeves on the trip to Beijing and Shanghai and will meet with regulatory partners there.

Other Publications